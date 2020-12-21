Gardaí warn about 'scam calls' claiming to be from Revenue

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau would like to advise members of the public and businesses to be mindful of a new start up of Revenue Scam calls, which have occurred regularly in the past.

The potential victim receives a phone call from a what appears to be an ‘051’ number, similar to a Waterford landline number.

These are what are known as "Voip" numbers – computer generated numbers.



The caller will try to acquire the personal information/data or bank details of the potential victim. This attempt can vary but it is usually the following examples;

A Tax refund is Due or Immediate payment for a tax bill is required, sometimes to avoid a criminal prosecution.

The caller will then ask for the potential victim's credit/debit card or bank account details.



The Revenue scam in the past has also used both Email and text message as a way of contacting potential victims, this will undoubtedly occur again this time.



The following advice is given to the public: