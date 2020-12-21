WATCH: Offaly trio Chasing abbey release Christmas song

Offaly trio Chasing Abbey have followed their 2020 hit Lately with a brand new Christmas song, Must Mean It's Christmas.

The Tullamore band are more well known for their festival beats and mile-a-minute lyrics but this festive track is stripped back with vocals accompanied by a guitar and keyboard.

The result is warm and reflective Christmas tune recorded at the Brewery Tap pub, normally the scene of sessions and great craic at Christmas.

The song takes us all back to Christmas where Covid-19 wasn't on our radar and we shared happy moments and memories together.

Take a listen at the top of this article.