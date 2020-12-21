ALERT: It might not be a White Christmas but it is going to be a cold one

It looks like the weather is set to turn very cold for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day according to the latest weather charts.

Latest upper air temperature forecasts show the colder air moving down from Tuesday for a cold Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Forecaster, Alan O'Reilly from www.carlowweather.com added that there could potentially be 'a prolonged colder spell from the 27th until the end of the year and possibly beyond!'

