Bang goes that party! Gardai put a stop to illegal New Year's fireworks party in Midlands

Gardai have put a stop to a planned illegal New Year's fireworks party in Midlands.

The Portlaoise Garda Detective Branch assisted by Portlaoise Community Policing members conducted a search in Portlaoise today which resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of Fireworks.

Gardai say these products are illegal and extremely dangerous as they contain explosive materials. 