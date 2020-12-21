Bang goes that party! Gardai put a stop to illegal New Year's fireworks party in Midlands
Gardai have put a stop to a planned illegal New Year's fireworks party in Midlands.
The Portlaoise Garda Detective Branch assisted by Portlaoise Community Policing members conducted a search in Portlaoise today which resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of Fireworks.
Gardai say these products are illegal and extremely dangerous as they contain explosive materials.
