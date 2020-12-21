Lucky member wins new car in Tullamore Credit Union Draw just in time for Christmas

A lucky member has won a car in the latest Tullamore Credit Union draw just in time for Christmas.

The winner of the Tullamore Credit Union December Members' Prize Draw was Owen Teahan from Tullamore who is pictured here picking up his prize with Adrian Delaney, Tullamore Nissan, and Nicola Keating and Karen Byrne, Tullamore Credit Union.

The next members' prize draw takes place in March and application forms are available on www.tullamorecu.ie