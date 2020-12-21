Dates and venues confirmed for Leinster Minor Finals for Offaly hurlers and footballers

The dates and venues have been confirmed for the Leinster Minor Hurling and Football Finals with Offaly going for provincial glory in both in the biggest weekend for Offaly GAA in many a long year.

On Saturday, January 2, Offaly will take on Kilkenny in the Leinster Minor Hurling Final at 2pm in O'Moore Park. Offaly put in a dominant second half against Westmeath to reach the final.

Then on Sunday, January 3, Offaly will take on Meath in the Leinster Minor Football Final at 2pm in Parnell Park.

While it is not confirmed yet, both games are likely to be screened live.