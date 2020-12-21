Incredible weekend for Offaly GAA as both minor teams reach Leinster Finals
Incredible weekend for Offaly GAA as both minor teams reach Leinster Finals. FILE PIC
It was an incredible weekend for Offaly GAA as the county's two minor teams progressed to their respective Leinster Finals.
On Saturday, the footballers overcame Kildare by 2-10 to 2-7 in Newbridge to set up a final showdown with Meath while the hurlers dominated Westmeath in Mullingar by 2-18 to 1-8. They now face Kilkenny in the final.
The minor hurling final is penciled in for Sunday, January 3 while the football final is down for decision on the same day.
In the football semi-final, Offaly led by 2-6 to 1-3 at half-time but Kildare came back in the second-half and got back within a point with seven minutes to go.
Offaly rallied and pulled away again but a late Kildare goal made for some nervous moments but Ofaly held on for a deserved win.
Meanwhile the county's hurlers put in a stunning second-half display to reach the provincial decider. Offaly trailed by three points, 1-8 to 1-5, just after half-time but they held their opponents scoreless for the remainder of the game while scoring 1-13 themselves to romp through to the final against Kilkenny.
