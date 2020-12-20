Ireland weather forecast for the coming week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for it to turn colder for the week ahead with outbreaks of rain and drizzle at times to start. Becoming more settled for the end of the week but remaining cold.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday is for the weather to be cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle to start. Rain and drizzle will clear northeastwards by early afternoon leaving a mainly dry day with sunny spells. It will be cloudier on southern coasts though, with the chance of patchy drizzle here by evening. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in a mainly light to moderate northwesterly breeze.

READ NEXT: Forecaster warns Ireland could experience coldest and snowiest weather since 'Beast from the East' by year's end

It will be a cold and largely dry night on Monday night. After a clear start cloud will thicken from the south with patchy rain and drizzle over the southern half of the country, possibly falling as sleet on higher ground. There will also be isolated light showers on northwest coasts. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees with the risk of frost and icy patches in a light southerly or variable breeze.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday is for the weather to be cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle mainly over the southern half of the country. A cold day with a light easterly breeze and highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees generally, but a degree or two higher in the south.

Rain will become more widespread and persistent overnight Tuesday with a moderate northwest breeze. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees over the northern half of the country and 4 to 6 degrees over the southern half, occurring early in the night.

Met Eireann says that current indications suggest that the weather on Wednesday will be mostly cloudy day with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle, gradually becoming more confined to coastal areas. Highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty northerly winds.

Becoming mostly dry and clear on Wednesday night, though patchy drizzle will persist on coasts. A cold night with lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees with a risk of frost and icy patches in moderate northerly winds.

According to Met Eireann, Christmas Eve looks set to be cold with sunny spells. A dry day for most but there will be isolated light showers on coasts. Highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in a light to moderate northerly breeze. Staying mainly dry with long clear spells and a light northerly or variable breeze on Thursday night, perfect for Santa's big flight. It will be a cold night with the risk of widespread frost.

According to Met Eireann, at the moment, Christmas Day looks set to be cold but mainly dry and bright. However, there is the chance of patchy rain and drizzle developing in the northwest later.