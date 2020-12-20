Acquisition of former hotel in Offaly for use as homeless accommodation welcomed

A former hotel in Offaly has been acquired for use as homeless accommodation

Sofia Housing, in a joint initiative with Midlands Simon Community, has acquired Clonamore House on the Arden road in Tullamore.

The facility will be developed as an ''enhanced centre for the provision of supported accommodation for homeless people”.

Under the terms of a landmark agreement Midlands Simon Community will operate the facility, with a team of qualified social care workers providing support on a 24/7 basis.

Following refurbishment, the facility will provide professional support for up to 17 people.

At last Thursday's Tullamore Municipal District meeting Cllr Declan Harvey said he was delighted to see it being taken in charge and able to cater for 17 people.

''Hopefully instead of sending our own people to Mullingar and Longford we can look after our own people here,'' he said.