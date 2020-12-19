DISGRACEFUL: You won't believe what was dumped in the Slieve Bloom Mountains
This picture of illegal dumping at Fanning Pass was taken on Sunday morning. The objects include kitchen appliances and tyres. Pic Derek Fanning
Fly tipping and illegal dumping remain significant problems in the Slieve Blooms but a recent incident was even worse than normal.
Recently there was a serious incident of illegal dumping at Fanning Pass where the contents of a lorry or a trailer were unceremoniously dumped.
Among the items dumped were several large kitchen appliances, a large television, a number of tyres a hoover, a stereo and sheets of galvanise.
