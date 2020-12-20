Incredible Offaly teenager makes very special Christmas delivery
Offaly teenager makes very special delivery bringing Christmas joy to sick children
An incredible Offaly teenager has brought much needed Christmas joy to children in hospital with a very special delivery.
Anthony Gorman, the young man who was such a hit with his Christmas woodwork creations, was delighted to give 100 teddy bears to every child in Temple Street children's hospital in Dublin.
Anthony wanted give a gift to all the children for Christmas because “there’s nothing worse than being in hospital during the Christmas especially as a child”.
Also, he thanked everyone for the support he received with his Santa reindeers.
The homemade, handcrafted reindeers were snapped up by eager Christmas shoppers as early as a couple of months ago once word spread on social media.
