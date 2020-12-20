It's official! Offaly is one of the sweetest counties in Ireland but that might necessarily good news for our teeth.

Offaly is as one of the sweetest spots of the country, ranking fourth overall on the Irish sweet chart.

That's according to an analysis of over 700 million orders from bakeries, ice cream shops, coffee shops and desserts from all restaurants menus carried out by Just Eat.

The most popular orders in Offaly since April were Hot Cookie Dough followed by Chocolate Brownies and Cookies.

The top five counties for sweets orders were Kilkenny, Longford, Monaghan, Offaly and Leitrim.