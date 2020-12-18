Covid-19 rate doubles in one area of Offaly in last week

The Covid-19 Incidence Rate for one area in Offaly exactly doubled in last seven days according to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

After falling for four consecutive weeks, the 14 Day Incidence Rate per 100,000 of population has jumped from 34.3 last week to 68.6 this week with 16 new cases in the last two weeks.

However that is still well behind the Tullamore Area of the county where the rate remains high at 116.6 per 100,000 for the last 14 days, the same as it was last week. There have been 34 new cases in the area in the last 14 days.

The rate for the Birr Area also remains the same as last week but it is the lowest in the county at just 27.5. There have been just seven new cases in the area in the last 14 days