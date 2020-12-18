Boil water notice in place in Offaly village almost a month

It is almost a month since Clonbullogue was placed under a boil water notice by Irish Water and the advisory remains in place, according to the utility.

Irish Water and Offaly County Council reminded customers supplied by Clonbullogue Public Water Scheme on Friday that the Boil Water Notice issued on 25 November remains in place until further notice.

Following consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE), Irish Water and Offaly County Council issued a Boil Water Notice as a precaution to protect approximately 840 customers while upgrade works to the disinfection system at the water treatment plant are underway. Customers in Clonbullogue and surrounding areas are advised to boil water before use until further notice. Please view the attached map for areas impacted.

Irish Water says its priority is the provision of safe, clean drinking water and safeguarding this water supply for homes and businesses now and in the future is a priority. Vulnerable customers registered on this supply have been notified.

John Gavin, Operations Lead with Irish Water, said: “Irish Water and Offaly County Council understand the inconvenience caused as a result of this Boil Water Notice and apologise to all customers affected. Public health is our number one priority and it is important that people adhere to the boil water notice. We will continue to work closely with Offaly County Council to progress these essential upgrades and lift the notice as quickly and as safely as possible while safeguarding this water supply for the future.”

Irish Water continues to work with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind customers to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.

For queries regarding this Boil Water Notice, customers should contact Irish Water directly on our customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1850 278 278. Updates will be available on the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website and via Twitter @IWCare.

Further information on using water during a Boil Water Notice can be found on the Irish Water website at www.water.ie/water-supply/ water-quality/boil-water- notice.

Water must be boiled for:

- Drinking

- Drinks made with water

- Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating

- Brushing of teeth

- Making of ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.



What actions should be taken:

- Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads)

- Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling

- Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink

- Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water

- Prepare infant feeds with water that has been brought to the boil once and cooled. Do not use water that has been re-boiled several times. If bottled water is used for the preparation of infant feeds it should be boiled once and cooled. If you are using bottled water for preparing baby food, be aware that some natural mineral water may have high sodium content. The legal limit for sodium in drinking water is 200mg per litre. Check the label on the bottled water to make sure the sodium or `Na' is not greater than 200mg per litre. If it is, then it is advisable to use a different type of bottled water. If no other water is available, then use this water for as short a time as possible. It is important to keep babies hydrated.

Great care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds as accidents can easily happen, especially with children.