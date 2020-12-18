Major hardware retailer to open new store in Tullamore next week

A new hardware store is set to open in Tullamore next week creating 14 jobs in the town.

Trade retailer, Screwfix will open the new store in Cloncollig Retail Park with the new jobs being across retail management, service assistants and supervisor roles.

It is the latest part of the company’s expansion into Ireland and will support local tradespeople with the products they need to get their jobs done.

Screwfix Store Manager, Sylvia Moorhead, believes the store’s convenient location, wide product range and Click & Collect service is a real bonus to local tradespeople and DIY enthusiasts, who need to get jobs done quickly, affordably, and right first time.

Speaking about the opening, Sylvia said; “We’ve got a great location here in Tullamore. Our team have been getting to know local businesses and tradespeople and we can’t wait to support them in their busy lives by being here when they need us.”