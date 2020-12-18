Gardai hunt group of men after burglary blitz in Offaly

Gardaí are trying to trace a group of men in a red Volkswagen Golf after they were involved in a number of incidents in the county last night.

Birr Gardaí are investigating the incidents that occurred in Kilcormac and Birr town on Thursday evening.

They involved a number of males travelling in a red VW Golf car, gardaí have said.

"It would appear it was bearing false plates with 06-D in registered number," they added.

A house was burgled in Kilcormac early in the evening while a homeowner disturbed the occupants of a red VW golf in Birr.

The occupants fled from Birr on the N52 in the Tullamore direction.

If you saw a vehicle fitting this description or have CCTV/dashcam footage of it please contact Birr Garda Station on 0579169710.