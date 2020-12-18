Budding young Offaly journalist 's brilliant Christmas paper raises money for charity

A budding young Offaly journalist has produced a brilliant Christmas paper which has raised money for charity.

Conor Fennessy, a 5th class in St Patrick's Primary, Edenderry, made a Christmas newspaper called The Arctic Herald which he decided to sell it in his school and gave all proceeds to Childline.

Last Christmas he made his first issue which was given to family. Then, throughout lockdown, he made four issues of a paper called The Lockdown Times which was a great way of keeping in touch with all the extended family.

He decided to create another Christmas paper this year and this time he expanded his readership to include his friends and school mates.

He invited all students in the school to tell about their wishes for 2021 which were included in The Arctic Herald this year.

The paper gives a lovely snapshot of their hopes and wishes for the New Year. He also interviewed 6th class teacher, Mr Foran. It also includes Christmas jokes, pieces on festive celebrations around the world and a list of the top Christmas films of all time.

To date he has raised €186 for Childline, selling the newspapers for €1 per copy.