Huge landmark building in centre of Offaly town up for sale for eye opening price

A landmark premises in the centre of an Offaly town has been put up for sale for an eye opening price considering the size of the property.

Formerly known as Foy's Bar & Mag's Restaurant, the property at 54 & 55 JKL Street in Edenderry is on the market for €450,000.

It occupies a substantial site in Edenderry town centre and consists of a bar, lounge and restaurant, function room, kitchen, shop unit, ten guest bedrooms (all en-suite) and a large car park to accommodate 50 cars.