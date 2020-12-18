New public space providing focal point for community events completed in Offaly

A new multipurpose public space that will provide a focal point for community events has been completed in Offaly.

Edenderry Municipal District is delighted to announce the installation of a multipurpose sheltered space on the recently refurbished public realm at O’Connell Square in Edenderry.

The canopies, which are weather proof and equipped with lighting, are a further welcome addition to the Square, providing a focal point for community events.

This project is part of an on-going programme of works by Edenderry Municipal District to improve the range and quality of public realm facilities, providing safe spaces for community events within the heart of the town centre.

The possibilities for this new multipurpose sheltered space are plentiful and will give community groups opportunities to host dance and music performances, artisan markets, community workshops and art exhibitions to mention but a few.

Offaly County Council Library, Arts and Community Departments and Edenderry Municipal District will work in collaboration to ensure that this new facility is used to its full potential. These community events should also result in an increase of footfall within the town, bringing a much needed boost to local shops and businesses.

The funding for this project came from the Town and Village Renewal Scheme 2020 which was allocated by the Department Rural and Community Development. Edenderry Municipal District would like to extend gratitude to the Regeneration Team of Offaly County Council for their work in designing and submitting the funding application to the Department of Rural and Community Development on their behalf. It is a wonderful project and the District staff look forward to working in partnership with the Regeneration Team in 2021 to bring further projects to the town and district.

This project was funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development and Offaly County Council under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.