Popular Tractor Run in Offaly will go ahead this Christmas with Covid measures in place

PREPARATIONS are underway for the 13th Annual Tullamore Tractor Run which will take place this year on Monday, December 28.

The hugely popular tractor run is a fundraiser for Dochas Offaly Cancer Support Group and it attracts a massive following every time it is held.

However, this year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the organising committee are laying out very strict restriction guidelines in order to comply with all rules and regulations.

Safety is paramount, the organisers have stressed.

“We will be asking participants to remain in their cabs and we will all be parked in different pods,” explained PJ Lynam.

Axis Business Park has been chosen for this year’s assembly to allow for ample space and social distancing.

The committee will also be launching a new website this week and links on the website provide a opportunity for participants to register their vehicle and pay on line.

Sponsors and donations will be also be facilitated. Further details will be announced later, including the arrangements for a monster auction which will take place at a later date. All donations are gratefully accepted now, said Mr Lynam.

After assembling in the Axis Business Park, Tullamore, which is off the Clara road, the run will go along Collins Lane, turn left at Scally's Centra, turn left at Ardan hill junction, proceed to Acontha, Four Roads, Durrow, left at Ballybought, on to White Forge, Tara, then left on to the Clara Road and back to Tullamore.