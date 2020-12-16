Latest weather forecast for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for Ireland

While a lot can change on the weather front in nine days, it is not looking good for a White Christmas this year according to the latest weather forecasts for Ireland for Christmas Day.

According to AccuWeather, Christmas Day is set to be a cold day with temperatures reaching a high of 3 degrees with currently only a 2% chance of any precipitation. It is also set to be cold and dry on Christmas Eve with temperatures currently forecast to drop below freezing on Christmas Eve night.

More accurate and more detailed forecasts will be out in the days leading up to Christmas, for now at least, it doesn't look as if we are going to have a White Christmas this year.