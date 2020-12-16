Motorist caught speeding in Offaly village as children were leaving school
A motorist was caught travelling well above the speed limit in an Offaly village on Monday at a time when children were leaving school.
Offaly Roads Policing Unit performed a speed check in Kinnity on Monday and detected a car going through the village well above the speed limit.
At the time the offence was committed, there was a lot of pedestrian traffic coming from local schools.
A Fixed Charge Notice was issued to the driver.
