Motorist caught speeding in Offaly village as children were leaving school

Offaly News

Reporter:

Offaly News

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Motorist caught speeding in Offaly village as children left school

Motorist caught speeding in Offaly village as children left school

A motorist was caught travelling well above the speed limit in an Offaly village on Monday at a time when children were leaving school.

Offaly Roads Policing Unit performed a speed check in Kinnity on Monday and detected a car going through the village well above the speed limit.

At the time the offence was committed, there was a lot of pedestrian traffic coming from local schools.

A Fixed Charge Notice was issued to the driver.