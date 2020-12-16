Offaly County Council Christmas arrangements and opening hours

Offaly County Council has announced details of its opening hours and Christmas arrangements.



Offaly County Council, Áras An Chontae, Tullamore & Municipal Districts Of Tullamore, Birr & Edenderry.

The offices will close at 1 pm. on Wednesday, December 23 and will re-open on Wednesday, December 30 (9.30am to 1pm).

They will be closed on Friday, January 1 and re-open on Monday, January 4 (9.30am to 1pm). You can call 1890 750 750 for out of office hours’ emergencies relating to Council services.

To report an issue on water supply/water quality or waste water please contact Irish Water on 1890 278 278.

Customers should note the following opening hours for individual offces and services:

Motor Taxation Office

9.30am to 1pm on December 23 and 9.30am to 1pm on December 30 and 31

Cash Office

9.30am to 1pm on December 23 and 9.30am to 1pm on December 30 and 31

Planning Office

9.30am to 1pm on December 23 and 9.30am to 1pm on December 30 and 31 (by appointment only)

Housing Office

9.30am to 1pm on December 23 and 9.30am to 1pm on December 30 and 31

Libraries

Banagher – Closing - Tuesday, December 22: Reopening - Thursday, December 31

Birr Closing - Wednesday, December 23: Reopening - Wednesday, December 30

Clara Closing - Wednesday, December 23: Reopening - Wednesday, December 30

Daingean - Closing - Tuesday, December 22: Reopening - Thursday, December 31

Edenderry Closing - Wednesday, December 23: Reopening - Wednesday, December 30

Ferbane - Closing - Tuesday, December 22: Reopening - Thursday, December 31

Kilcormac - Closing - Tuesday, December 22: Reopening - Thursday, December 31

Tullamore Closing - Wednesday, December 23: Reopening - Wednesday, December 30

All libraries will be closed on Saturday, January 2, 2021. The libraries will resume normal opening hours starting on Monday, January 4, 2021

Dog Pound

Offaly Dog Shelter is located in Cappincur, Tullamore, Co. Offaly 057 9351181 and is currently open by appointment only from 10am to 1pm, Mon to Sat

Offaly Dog Shelter will not accept any surrenders or rehome any dogs from December 14 to January 4. All dogs in the pound during this time will be cared for but no dogs can be accepted or rehomed during this time.

It will be closed from Wednesday, December 23 to Wednesday, December 30 inclusive. It will also be closed on January 1 and January 3.

Recycling Centres

Recycling Centres in Tullamore, Birr and Edenderry will be closed from December 24 to December 28 inclusive. They will also be closed on January 1 and January 3.

Free Christmas Tree take-back service will be available at the three recycling centres – Tullamore, Edenderry, and Birr up until Saturday, January, 23. Trees must be free of decorations, tinsel, lights etc. One tree per customer