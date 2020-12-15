Offaly TY students get on their bikes in Slieve Bloom mountains
Offaly TY students get on their bikes in Slieve Bloom mountains
TY students from Colaiste Naomh Cormac enjoyed a trip to the nearby Slieve Bloom cycling trails in Kinnity recently.
The Kilcormac students negotiated the red and blue trails which featured sharp bends along the Camcor river on mountain bikes provided by the Outdoor Education centre in Birr.
A thoroughly enjoyable day was had by all.
