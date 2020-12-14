Low pressure system to bring very wet and windy weather to Ireland in coming days

A low pressure system is set to bring wet and windy weather to Ireland on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

According to Weather Alerts Ireland, a low pressure system will push up from the South bringing very strong winds to the South and the East in particular on Tuesday into Wednesday.

Winds over 100km/h are possible especially on higher ground and exposed coastal areas. Heavy rain is also expected with over 20mm expected in the west and on higher ground.

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Wind Warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford. Southerly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts of up to 100 km/h. There will be a risk of coastal flooding. The warning is in place from 9pm on Tuesday until 9am on Wednesday.

The Met Eireann forecast for Tuesday night says that a low pressure system will move up from the south over western parts of the country, bringing strong and gusty winds with gales developing on southern and eastern coasts, producing a risk of coastal flooding. Heavy rain will spread countrywide with a risk of surface flooding. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees will occur early in the night.