Driver on drugs in Offaly caught doing incredibly dangerous speed

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Driver on drugs in Offaly caught doing incredibly dangerous speed

Driver on drugs in Offaly caught doing incredibly dangerous speed

A driver on drugs was detected doing an incredibly dangerous speed in Offaly over the weekend.

On Saturday night, Offaly Roads Policing Unit stopped a vehicle for speeding.

It was being driven at 155km/h in 100km zone.

After being stopped, the driver tested positive for both cocaine and cannabis and was arrested for further blood tests.

Proceedings against the driver have commenced.