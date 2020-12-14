Driver on drugs in Offaly caught doing incredibly dangerous speed
A driver on drugs was detected doing an incredibly dangerous speed in Offaly over the weekend.
On Saturday night, Offaly Roads Policing Unit stopped a vehicle for speeding.
It was being driven at 155km/h in 100km zone.
After being stopped, the driver tested positive for both cocaine and cannabis and was arrested for further blood tests.
Proceedings against the driver have commenced.
