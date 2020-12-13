Offaly car owners warned after spate of unusual thefts from vehicles in recent days

Gardai in Offaly are warning members of the public to be on alert after a spate of thefts from cars in recent days.

Tullamore Gardaí are investigating a number of thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles in housing estates in Tullamore and Geashill over the past 48 hours.

These thefts cause substantial damage and cost to the injured parties.

The converters are stolen for their precious metal and are not easy to hide.

Gardai are urging people to report sightings of suspicious behaviour at vehicles immediately.

These thefts occur very quickly with those involved being very proficient in what they do.

Gardai are also advising people to speak to their vehicle dealership about what can be done to secure them and report those involved in stealing them.