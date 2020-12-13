Free parking for Christmas in large car park in Offaly
Offaly County Council has announced that that will be free parking for Christmas in large car park in the county.
Parking will be free in the Marian Hall Car Park in Birr from today, Wednesday, December 9, for Christmas.
The free parking is to encourage people to shop local and support local businesses in the town.
There will also be free on-street parking in the town every Sunday.
Update: Free Parking in Marian Hall Car Park to start from tomorrow the 9th December
Free on-street parking in Birr Town Centre every Sunday and Wilmer Road Car Park every day
No excuse not to #shoplocal and support our local businesses#ShopLocal #SafeChristmas #Offaly #Birr pic.twitter.com/FQ2SAbDEA4
