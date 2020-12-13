Offaly Tidy Villages Group given green light to install pair of water features

An Offaly Tidy Villages Group has been given the green light to install a number of solar panels for new water features.

Tubber Tidy Villages Group applied for permission for the projects in July and following the submission of further information, Offaly County Council has given the go ahead.

The group has been given permission to erect two solar panels to run one water feature.

It has also been given permission to erect an separate solar panel to run an ornamental pump.