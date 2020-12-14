Top academic award for Offaly student

An Offaly student has picked up a top academic award.

Samantha Taylor from Tuallmore, was the recipient of an award for academic excellence which was presented by CPA Ireland at a virtual conferring recently.

The award recognises her accomplishment as the top performer in the P1 Corporate Reporting paper the award was kindly sponsored by MKC Communications.

John Devaney, President of CPA Ireland, speaking at the conferring commended the graduating group saying, “each and every one of you has lived through the most dynamic period of change in human history. Congratulations Samantha and to all the 2020 prize-winners who come from diverse roles in both practice and industry and thank you to all our partner firms involved in this event.”