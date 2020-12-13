New golf shop officially opened in Tullamore with golf simulation room on the way

OFFALY All-Ireland hero Brendan Lowry, father of world golf star Shane, launched a new golfing era in Tullamore recently when he officially opened McCormack Golf on William Street.

McCormack Golf is the brainchild of Offaly man Brian McCormack and the golf professional has exciting plans to expand on the shop he has already opened.

The retail store is located upstairs from Ace Performance and Recovery and Brian is busy transforming the rest of the first floor into a state of the art golf simulation room and a putting green.

At the rear of the building on the ground floor, the plan is to build an outdoor golf practice facility with an artificial chipping green, making McCormack Golf Tullamore the go-to destination for all golf lovers in the Midlands region.

These are exciting times for Brian, a man who finished 11th in the Irish PGA Tour order of merit this year.

“The goal was top 10 but I wasn't far off it. The goal for next year will be top five,” he says.

But next year will be significant in lots of other ways too.

Along with the further development of his Tullamore project, Brian's wife Nalva is expecting their first child.

The couple are now living in Church Street, “only 500 yards from here”, says Brian, so the golf shop on William Street, just yards from Kilbeggan Bridge, is the ideal base for the busy 28-year-old.

He has a thriving golf teaching practice and will play the full Irish PGA calendar in 2021, which, Covid permitting, will comprise 36 events between May and October.

Meanwhile, once the website is up and running, his retail customers will be able to purchase their equipment online.

The beauty of having a golf simulator and practice green in the same location is that golfers will be able to step from their virtual Pebble Beach or St Andrew's onto the green and try out a real club, straight off the McCormack Golf shop rack.

“No one has really done this before,” says Brian. “The room is big enough for two simulators but I'm only going to build one and the other half of it will be a state of the art putting green.”

And always conscious of the future, Brian is also donating 10, €50 vouchers to youngsters being coached by Brendan Lowry.

“It's a great way of giving something back and that's important.”