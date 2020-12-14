Christmas Mass tickets available for Tullamore Parish from Monday

PEOPLE wishing to attend Mass over the Christmas period in Tullamore have been reminded that they must present themselves at the Parish Centre to apply for tickets.

Telephone bookings for tickets will not be accepted and the tickets will be allocated on a first come, first serve basis.

For the Christmas Masses, the tickets will be available at the Parish Centre from Monday morning, December 14.

The number of people permitted in the Church of the Assumption is 150 – three 'bubbles' of 50 each – and in an effort to accommodate as many people as possible, there will be extra Masses on Christmas Eve.

Traditionally there were two Masses on Christmas Eve in the Church of the Assumption and a midnight Mass in Durrow.

This year on Christmas Eve there will be Masses at 4pm, 6pm, 8pm, 10pm and midnight in the Church of the Assumption and at midnight in Durrow.

On Christmas Day the Mass times in the Church of the Assumption will be 7am, 9am, 11am and 1pm. Mass on Christmas Day in Durrow will be at 11.30am.

The parish clarified this week that one of the requirements for the recommencement of public Masses is that services should not exceed one hour – including entrance and exit times.

There should also be a gap of at least one hour between Masses to allow for cleaning, ventilation and to avoid crowding or overlap.

To meet those requirements, and to accommodate more Massgoers, Mass times are being changed from this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, December 12 and 13.

There will be two Vigil Masses on Saturdays at 4pm and 6pm, weekday Masses and Sunday Masses at 7am, 9am, 11am and 1pm.

The weekend Mass times in Tullamore were previously 7.30pm on Saturdays and 8.30am, 10am, 11.30am and 1pm on Sundays.

Face masks must be worn in the church.

Choirs are also restricted, with just four singers permitted to perform together.

The sanitising of seats, door handles and other items by volunteers continues.Those who cannot get a ticket will be able to watch the ceremonies on the parish webcam.People are urged to be understanding when it comes to the allocation of tickets and remember the church will be opened during the day for private visits to the crib which is always popular.