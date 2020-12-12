Nine Offaly groups receive additional Covid-19 funding

Nine Offaly groups across the county are set to receive additional Covid-19 funding boost.

Youth, Community and Enterprise organisations in Offaly are to receive additional money from the Covid Stability fund, in a move welcomed by Minister Pippa Hackett.

The groups receiving the funding are:

* St. Marys Youth Centre will receive a top-up €14,318 in addition to the €31,642 already allocated, bringing the total to €45,960.

* Dochas Offaly Cancer Support Group will receive a top-up of €13,538 in addition to the €29,918 already allocated, bringing the total to €43,456.

*Mucklagh Community Development will receive a top-up of €11,238 in addition to the €24,836 already allocated, bringing the total to €36,074.

*Ballycommon Tele Work and Training Centre will receive a top-up of €10,793 in addition to the €23,852 already allocated, bringing the total to €34,645

* North Offaly Community Development Network will receive a top-up of €10,034 in addition to the €22,174 already allocated, bringing the total to €32,208

* Offaly West Enterprise Society will receive a top-up of €7,590 in addition to the €16,773 already allocated, bringing the total to €24,363

* West and South Offaly Community Network will receive a top-up of €5,404 in addition to the €11,942 already allocated, bringing the total to €17,346

* Killeigh Community Centre Development will receive a top-up of €3,642 in addition to the €8,049 already allocated, bringing the total €11,691

* West Offaly Training will receive an additional €2,587 in addition to the €5,717 already allocated, bringing the total to €8,304

The Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien TD, announced the distribution of the additional €10 million funding allocated to the COVID-19 Stability Fund for Community and Voluntary Organisations, Charities and Social Enterprises.

“Community and voluntary organisations are doing great work in Offaly, as are charities and social enterprises,” said Senator Hackett. “Their work has never been more important so I’m glad to see that extra funding is being allocated to nine organisations in Offaly.