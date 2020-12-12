High speed learner driver on motorway in Midlands arrested on dangerous driving charge
High speed learner driver on motorway in Midlands arrested on dangerous driving charge
An unaccompanied learner driver was arrested gardai on a motorway in the Midlands after driving at high speed in rush hour during bad weather on Slow Down Day.
Gardai say the Laois Roads Policing Unit conducted a speed check on the M7 on Friday evening when they detected a vehicle travelling at 170kph in heavy traffic and wet weather conditions.
Gardai say the vehicle was stopped and the driver was discovered to be a Learner Driving Permit holder who was also driving unaccompanied.
Gardai say they arrested the driver and charged the person with Dangerous Driving. The car was seized.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on