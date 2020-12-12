High speed learner driver on motorway in Midlands arrested on dangerous driving charge

An unaccompanied learner driver was arrested gardai on a motorway in the Midlands after driving at high speed in rush hour during bad weather on Slow Down Day.

Gardai say the Laois Roads Policing Unit conducted a speed check on the M7 on Friday evening when they detected a vehicle travelling at 170kph in heavy traffic and wet weather conditions.

Gardai say the vehicle was stopped and the driver was discovered to be a Learner Driving Permit holder who was also driving unaccompanied.

Gardai say they arrested the driver and charged the person with Dangerous Driving. The car was seized.