Covid-19 rate in Tullamore Area more than doubles in last seven days

The Covid-19 Incidence Rate in the Tullamore Electoral Area more than doubles in last seven days according to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Last week, the Incidence Rate per 100,000 for the Tullamore Area stood at 51.4 having fallen from 85.7 the previous week.

However this week, for the period from November 24 to December 7, the rate for the area has increased to 116.6 per 100,000 with 34 new cases in the last 14 days.

In contrast to the Tullamore Area, the rate per 100,000 for the Edenderry Area continues to fall. Over the previous three weeks, the rate per 100,000 dropped from 300.1 all the way down to 51.4. It has fallen again this week and now stands at 34.3 with just eight new cases in the last 14 days.

The rate for Birr has remained at the same low rate this week at 27.5 per 100,000 with seven new cases in the last 14 days.