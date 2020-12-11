Measures in place to 'minimise the spread of Covid-19' among hurling supporters for All Ireland Final

Measures are in place to 'minimise the spread of Covid-19' among supporters for this Sunday's All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final between Limerick and Tipperary.

An Garda Síochána says it wants Limerick and Waterford hurling supporters – and all GAA fans – to enjoy this Sunday’s All-Ireland Hurling Final safely by following the public health guidelines and regulations.

An Garda Síochána has been liaising closely with the GAA at national and county level to ensure all possible measures are in place to minimise the spread of COVID-19 among supporters before, during and after the match.

In addition, An Garda Síochána has been working with licensed premises, particularly in Limerick and Waterford, to ensure their compliance with public health guidelines and regulations.

An Garda Síochána will continue its high visibility operation this weekend with patrols focused on key city and urban locations and, in particular, the night time economy.

An Garda Síochána and the GAA have stressed the need for supporters to remember their individual and collective responsibility to tackle the spread of COVID-19.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing & Security, John Twomey said, "As a life-long GAA member and former inter-county hurler, I know how much being in an All-Ireland Final means to the people of Limerick and Waterford, particularly after this difficult year.

"We want this to be a great occasion for everyone, but we all must remember that COVID-19 doesn’t take a day-off even for an All-Ireland Final. Covid-19 is still among us. It is still spreading among our communities. People are seriously ill and dying from COVID-19.

"An Garda Síochána, along with the GAA, are committed to playing our part. We are asking GAA supporters to continue to play their part by following the public health guidelines and regulations.

"If you are somewhere to watch the match and there are too many people there – leave. Limit your contacts. Maintain social distancing. Wash your hands regularly. Wear a face mask where appropriate. Remember, according to NPEHT, shouting and singing can easily spread COVID-19. People need to bear these things in mind when making decisions about where to support their team.

"We want everyone to enjoy the occasion safely so that they, their families and fellow supporters can have a happy and healthy Christmas and new year.

"The vast majority of licensed premises have been operating in compliance with public health regulations. It is critical this is maintained. Those who are not compliant should be aware that we will take action – up to and including enforcement - to bring them into compliance.”

Similar policing measures will also be in place in Dublin and Mayo for the All-Ireland Football Final on December 19 2020.

From the outset in supporting the COVID-19 public health guidelines and regulations, An Garda Síochána has and will continue to adopt, a graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent. This has seen Garda members use the 4Es - engage, explain, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce.