Bord na Mona looking to extend life of Offaly power station to end of decade

Bord na Mona has unveiled plans that it hopes will keep a power station in Offaly in operation until at least the end of the decade.

The company intends to apply to Offaly County Council for planning permission to continue operating Edenderry Power Plant from 2024 to 2030 exclusively using 100% sustainable biomass.

The plant currently operates using a mix of peat and bio-mass and will continue to do this up to the end of 2023. It currently employs 62 staff and contributes in the region of €15 million a year to the local economy.

The company says that due to Covid-19 restrictions, it has not been possible to conduct a physical public consultation but it has set up a Virtual Public Consultation Room that can be accessed at www.edenderrypower.ie.

A project brochure is also available on request by contacting Colette on 046 9733 800.