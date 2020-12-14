The wait for development of half built hospital outside Tullamore goes on.

A decision was due from Offaly County Council this week on ambitious plans for the steel structure on the by-pass around the town but the local authority is seeking further information before making a final decision.

Planning permission had previously been granted for a large private hospital on the site but while construction began, it did not proceed due to the economic crash in 2008.

John Flanagan Developments lodged a planning application in October for a state-of-the-art Nursing Home/Rehabilitation and step down facility on the site known locally as Wellwood Health Park. The site is located immediately off the town's N52 by-pass. If given the green light, it will cost in the region of €36 million to develop.

Designed by Tullamore firm, Axis Architects and Fearon O’Neill Rooney structural engineers who were also the original engineers on the private hospital project.

The project is designed to use the existing steel frame structure. The Nursing home/Rehabilitation/stepdown facility will have 244 bedrooms in a 14,000 m2 building and on a five acre site will cost circa €36m to develop and employ 270 persons across all shifts .

John Flanagan Developments originally planned a private hospital on this site back in 2007. It did not proceed due to the global economic crash despite huge interest from leading medical operators from around Europe.

The rationale for developing a Nursing home/Rehabilitation/Step down facility makes sense on the Health Care Park say the directors of John Flanagan Developments as nationally there is a huge shortage of nursing home and hospital beds.

John Flanagan Developments are in contact with numerous interested operators via their agents who see the potential of the facility due to, scale, proximity of the development to the Regional Hospital, its location off the N52 and the location of Tullamore in the centre of the country is all very positive.