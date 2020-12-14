Incredible aerial photograph captures Christmas magic in Offaly town

Local photographer Shane Claffey has shared an incredible aerial photograph of Birr.

Shane said he captured the image to show some of the positive in the area after a difficult year for businesses and individuals due to Covid-19.

The image shows the Square in Birr lit up for Christmas.

Shane said he was "delighted to get a chance to pop the drone up in Birr" to get a glimpse of the Christmas lights from the sky.

"What a great effort put in by all involved in the Birr Christmas Lights Group - it looks absolutely fantastic! Get out there, have a look, pop around to a few of the shops and make an evening of it," he added.

Locals reacted with delight to the image with Brendan O'Callaghan saying: "Beautiful photograph. Feel nostalgic for the old town right now."









