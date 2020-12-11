Gardaí catch motorist well above speed limit in Offaly town

Gardaí detected a motorist speeding through a town in Offaly this morning.

During the first two hours of National Slow Down Day, An Garda Síochána and GoSafe checked the speed of 23,275 vehicles and detected 128 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit, including one in Offaly.

The motorist was clocked travelling at 70km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N52 at Ballycollin Lower, Kilcormac.

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to drivers to increase compliance with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed-related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.