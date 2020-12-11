Man sentenced over accident causing death of Offaly student

A man who pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of Tullamore student Jordan Murphy has been handed a suspended sentence at Mullingar Circuit Court.

Jordan Murphy, from Killurin, Tullamore, died on September 11, 2018, after being struck by a van as he crossed a pedestrian crossing to the Athlone Institute of Technology, where he was a second year student.

John O'Shea (66) of Ballyduff, Ballinahown, Athlone, had pleaded guilty to the offence and was today handed a two and a half year suspended sentence. The sentence will be suspended for a period of 10 years.

Mr O'Shea has also been disqualified from driving for 10 years and must enter into a bond of €500 to keep the peace and be of good behaviour for the same period. The judge also ordered him to pay €10,000 within six months to the nominated charity for 2021, the Jordan Murphy Memorial Fundraiser.

Speaking after the sentencing hearing, Jordan's father Alan Murphy described it as a "fair sentence," adding, "it proves Jordan's complete innocence" in the accident.

"Jordan will always be remembered, we'll make sure of that." He also thanked the community, friends and family members for their support.

Last Friday the court had heard that Mr O'Shea had sought to plead guilty to the lesser offence of careless driving causing death. However, after watching CCTV footage, the DPP felt careless driving was not acceptable.

On September 11, 2018, Jordan Murphy, who was 19 at the time, had left his residence in Athlone and proceeded to a pedestrian crossing where he pressed the button and waited for the light to turn in his favour. He was struck by a Ford Transit van driven by John O'Shea as he crossed the pedestrian crossing.

When gardai arrived at the scene Mr Murphy was lying unconscious on the road and the defendant's van was parked diagonally.

Garda Sean Bohan said there was damage to the front left side of the van, the front bumper panels and the windscreen was smashed.

Jordan Murphy was removed to Tullamore hospital. Mr O'Shea was arrested by arrangement on October 31, 2018.

Mr O'Shea had two previous convictions one for drink driving in 2016, when he received a one year ban, and another for driving with no NCT and was fined €250.