Prominent unit in Offaly Shopping Centre sells for well above asking price at auction

A prominent unit in an Offaly Shopping Centre has sold for well above asking price at auction.

The unit in the Downshire Shopping Centre, Edenderry is occupied by popular butcher Brendan Bergin had a guide price of €60,000 but two bidders went head to head driving up the price.

After 13 bids, the unit eventually sold for €72,000.

The tenant will not be affected by the sale.

The property extends to approximately 145 sq.m (1,560 sq.ft.).