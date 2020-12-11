Offaly hotel announces with'profound sadness' that it will stay closed for Christmas

An Offaly hotel has announced 'with profound sadness' that it is to remain closed for Christmas.

The County Arms Hotel posted a message on Facebook to make the announcement.

It states: "It is with profound sadness that we send Season’s Greetings from behind closed doors. The safety of our staff and customers has always been our first priority and will continue to be so. Our sales team remain available to discuss those special occasions in the future. We wish you all a happy and peaceful Christmas and look forward to welcoming you in the New Year. Until then stay safe and stay well. The Loughnane Family."

However the hotel is already planning ahead for 2021. Its Winter Wedding Showcase is being held on January 2. If you would like to arrange an appointment, you can contact the hotel on 05791 20791 or weddings@countyarmshotel.com. Booking an appointment is essential to allow for current Covid-19 restrictions