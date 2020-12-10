AWARDS: Top honours for two Offaly teaching graduates

Two Offaly students – both Masters graduates in Primary Education – had double cause for celebration when they received awards for being amongst the top students in their class at this year’s conferring of degrees in Primary teaching by Hibernia College.

Aideen O’Hanlon, from Rahan, was honoured with the overall Student of the Year Award presented by Hibernia College to the student in each cohort with the highest grade across the Primary programme.

Ann Whelan, from Tullamore, received the Religious Education Award presented to the student from each cohort who achieves the highest grade in religious education on the Primary programme.

Aideen and Ann were amongst 840 graduates from all 26 counties to graduate with Primary or Post-Primary teaching qualifications at a virtual online ceremony recently that coincided with celebrations to mark the 20th anniversary of the College’s foundation.

Addressing them and other graduates, Dr Mary Kelly, Head of the School of Education at Hibernia College, reminded graduates of their unique position as teachers to shape the future through each and every one of their students.

Recognising the impact that COVID-19 has had, and the obligation it has imposed on the College to confer its degrees online, Dr Kelly expressed gratitude to “the many graduates who worked on the frontline during that time, in hospitals, nursing homes, supermarkets and caring for elderly.”