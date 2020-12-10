Meals on Wheels service in Offaly triples its service during Covid-19

Prior to COVID-19 Kilcormac Meals on Wheels service delivered over 130 hot nutritious meals per week to the older people within the community or people who otherwise are unable to prepare or purchase their own meals.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 the demand for the service has expanded at a rapid rate, it has now increased its ggeographical area to provide for regions that prior to this had no service at all

It now delivers approximately 350-400 meals per week and this number is growing week on week.

Kilcormac Meals on Wheels says, "we have been able to achieve this through the support and by working in partnership with Offaly Local Development Company. Our service is available to people with disabilities, mental health issues or anyone within our community who may require additional supports. Our provisions enhance lifestyles through the delivery of nutritious affordable meals to maintain health and wellbeing, offers social contact and recognises and responds to the needs within our community."

The service covers quite a large Geographical area such as Kilcormac town, Ballyboy, Killooley, Mountbolus, Cadamstown

Broughal, Lumcloon, Mucklagh, Rath, Fivealley, Kinnitty, Birr, Carrig, Ferbane, Belmont, Banagher and Lusmagh.



The Meals on Wheels service provides excellent value for money, it reduces government expenditure by reducing the need of recipients to use hospitals, nursing homes and other expensive community-based services. Service users enjoy a hot nutritious dinner and dessert for just €5, this is indeed exceptional value for money.

These services provide a range of benefits to those who use them, which goes far beyond the vital primary requirement of providing regular and nutritious meals to those who might otherwise struggle to obtain them. For many using these services the visit of the meals on wheels provider might be their only social contact during a day. Meals on Wheels not only provides their meal, but also human contact and inclusion in the community which has been a enormously valuable during this pandemic and these unprecedented times when people were so isolated.

"We are very thankful for the ongoing support we receive from the HSE, Offaly Local Development, Offaly County Council and the many private donations, without their ongoing support the provision of this service would not be possible," they said.

If you or a family member would like to avail of the Kilcormac Meals on Wheels service please do not hesitate to contact our office on 057 9135445.