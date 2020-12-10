Huge sum allocated for development of Tourist and Remote Working Hub in Offaly town

A sum of €435,853 has been allocated for the development of a tourist and remote working hub in an Offaly town.

The funding has been allocated to Kilcormac Development Association and it is one of 47 projects in the midlands region, which will benefit from the substantial funding allocation under the 'Just Transition' Fund.

Kilcormac Development Association propose to develop a Tourist and Remote Working Hub on the grounds of St Joseph’s Community Centre which will incorporate a Remote Working Hub in St Joseph's Community Centre, infrastructure for the hiring of bicycles, purchasing of train tickets and the provision of tourist information.

The Remote working Hub will offer key, fast, state of the art facilities to local and commuter businesses: Kilcormac is ideally located on the main N52 route with excellent public transport facilities and is ideally positioned to both exploit the opportunities offered during post-Covid recovery and embed resilience in the local community.

The overall objective of this project is:

To develop and promote Kilcormac as the Gateway to Lough Boora Discovery Park and tap into the economic potential offered by Kilcormac’s proximity to this award-winning tourist attraction. The proposed works also offer an opportunity to link the Slieve Bloom Mountains to the Grand Canal Greenway located to the north of the Lough Boora Discovery Park via Kilcormac, thus exposing Kilcormac to further new tourist opportunities.



A focus on employability and enterprise training programmes for those impacted by the closure of the peat plants which will contribute to the sustainability of the region, economically, socially and environmentally.

Major work was afforded to this application for funding and we are more than delighted with the realised outcome. In the current climate of uncertainty and worry about the future on many fronts, this project will give much needed hope and reassurance to the community that it has a viable and bright future. The legacy of Bord na Mona and the deep connection to Kilcormac will live on albeit in a different way.

The KDA was set up as a framework to kick start, drive and sustain the development of Kilcormac town. The KDA work very closely with Offaly County Council, Offaly Local Development Company, Bord na Mona and many other stakeholders. We strive to provide employment, work experience, training opportunities and affordable services for our community at large. The KDA fully understand the importance of future planning to ensure the viability of the organisation and of all the services it had already put in place as well as the development and implementation of new projects.