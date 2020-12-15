Covid support funding allocated to Offaly swimming pool

Covid support funding has been allocated to an Offaly swimming pool and leisure centre.

Aura Tullamore Leisure Centre has received a grant allocation of €10,653.

Portarlington Leisure Centre has received €11,168.

Laois/Offaly TD, Deputy Charlie Flanagan has received confirmation that swimming pools across the constituency are to benefit from Government Covid support package for swimming pool operators across the country.

He said, “swimming pools provide a vital resource for communities across Laois/Offaly. This year has been particularly difficult for swimming pool operators who were severely affected by the Pandemic. Swimming pool operators continue to face many challenges such as reduced capacities and today’s funding announced today will provide a level of financial stability to operators across the constituency.”