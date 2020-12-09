Treat for Offaly GAA fans with two live games on this weekend
Treat for Offaly GAA fans with two live games on television this weekend
Offaly GAA fans are in for a treat this weekend with two lived games featuring the county's teams.
The Offaly U-20 hurlers and footballers will feature live on the TG4 YouTube Channel on Saturday and Sunday.
The hurlers face Dublin on Saturday while the footballers face Kildare on Sunday.
In total, TG4 are showing an incredible seven live games this weekend.
Tá féasta iománaíochta & peile ó na comórtais @BordGaisEnergy & @ElectricIreland ar siúl an deireadh seachtaine seo— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) December 8, 2020
We will have 7 LIVE MATCHES between Friday & Sunday!
Call in the recruits & book your place on the couch, it's a busy one!
️Bí linn BEO ar YouTube & @TG4TV pic.twitter.com/BoK5akBb90
