Treat for Offaly GAA fans with two live games on this weekend

Offaly Express Reporter

Treat for Offaly GAA fans with two live games on television this weekend

Offaly GAA fans are in for a treat this weekend with two lived games featuring the county's teams.

The Offaly U-20 hurlers and footballers will feature live on the TG4 YouTube Channel on Saturday and Sunday.

The hurlers face Dublin on Saturday while the footballers face Kildare on Sunday. 

In total, TG4 are showing an incredible seven live games this weekend.