Free parking for Christmas in large car park in Offaly

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Free parking for Christmas in large car park in Offaly

Free parking for Christmas in large car park in Offaly

Offaly County Council has announced that that will be free parking for Christmas in large car park in the county.

Parking will be free in the Marian Hall Car Park in Birr from today, Wednesday, December 9, for Christmas.

The free parking is to encourage people to shop local and support local businesses in the town.

There will also be free on-street parking in the town every Sunday.