Young Midlands girl at the centre of fundraiser passes away

A five-year-old girl at the centre of a huge online fundraiser has tragically passed away after a cancer battle.

Little Erika Martin from Kinnegad won over the hearts of people across the Midlands, the country and the world during the online fundraiser which sought to raise enough money for specialist treatment in the US.

The fundraiser was launched after Erika was diagnosed with a rare pelvic cancer.

Over €80,000 of a €200,000 goal had been raised for the 'Get Erika To America' campaign before her death.

A Facebook page charting her journey posted the tragic news on Monday.

Erika passed away peacefully with her Mammy and Daddy at her side and in the excellent care of the nurses and staff at St. John's Ward, Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin.

She was the darling daughter of Louise and Joe and will be deeply missed by her heartbroken parents and her big sister Sasha, grandparents Mary, Oliver, Ian and Mag, great-grandparents Jim and Liz Kelly, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Following HSE and Government guidelines a private family service will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan on Wednesday, December 9, at 12 noon which can be viewed on the live webcam at www.lakelandscrematorium.ie. The family would also like to acknowledge and thank the staff of the Paediatric Unit in the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

